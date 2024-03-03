Farmers give call for ‘Delhi Chalo’ on March 6, ‘rail roko’ on March 10

March 03, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) — the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the fresh farmer’s agitation – on March 3 gave a call to reach Delhi to farmers from across the country on March 6.

Along with the “Delhi chalo” march, the farmer outfits have announced a ‘rail roko’ agitation across the country for four hours on March 10 pressing for their demands.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana would, however, will continue their protest at Shambhu-Ambala and Khanauri-Jind – the inter-State boundary between Haryana and Punjab, where they have been camping after being stopped from entering Haryana since February 13. The KMM and the SKM (Non-Political) had earlier given the call for the “Delhi Chalo’ march on February 13.

KMM coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers, labourers and tribals from all over the country would march to Delhi on March 6, and this march will be by trains and buses.

“The government keeps saying that the farmers should come without tractor-trolleys, so we have decided that the friends who were supposed to come to Delhi by trains and buses should now march to Delhi. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana will continue to camp at the different locations on the inter-State boundary of both the states,” he said.

“Also, we have decided that a ‘rail roko’ protest will be held on March 10 across the country, which will beheld from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” he added.

Mr. Pandher alleged that the Union government is treating the farmers and labourers demanding their rights like enemies. “This is unfortunate and an attempt is being made to establish dictatorship in the country, but the people of the country will not allow this to happen,” he said.

“The struggle will continue till the MSP and crop purchase guarantee act, implementation of Swaminathan Report, complete loan waiver of farmers and the entire charter of demands are resolved,” he added.