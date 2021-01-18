Experts to be assigned to review State labour laws

The Union Labour and Employment Ministry is likely to appoint legal consultants this month to look at whether States’ labour laws are in consonance with the Centre’s four new labour codes, according to senior Ministry officials.
The codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupational safety, health and working conditions could be implemented before the April 1 target. Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra told reporters on January 12 that the rules framed under the codes on social security, industrial relations and occupational safety would be finalised by the end of the month. The rules under the Code on Wages, 2019 have already been finalised.
Along with the implementation of the codes, an official said the Ministry would appoint legal consultants soon to review the various State laws. The official added that the matter would be taken up with the States if the laws are found to be out of tune with the codes. The work would start with two or three States, the official said.
The four codes have amalgamated 29 Central labour laws, including those covering matters of minimum wages, benefits for workers and strikes. For the first time, gig and platform workers have been covered under the ambit of social security schemes. Most Central trade unions, however, have protested against the codes, terming them anti-worker.
