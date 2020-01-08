National

Execution of convicts will be ‘real tribute’ to her: Officer who headed Nirbhaya case SIT

Father, Badrinath, Mother Asha Devi of Nirbhaya, during a press conference on Mahila Suraksha Guarantee Adhikar Adhiniyam at Press Club of India, in New Delhi

Father, Badrinath, Mother Asha Devi of Nirbhaya, during a press conference on Mahila Suraksha Guarantee Adhikar Adhiniyam at Press Club of India, in New Delhi   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

more-in

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court issued death warrants against all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case

The execution of the Nirbhaya case convicts will be a “real tribute” to her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha, who headed the SIT which probed the 2012 case, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court issued death warrants against all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and ordered that they be hanged on January 22 at 7 a.m in Tihar jail.

The death warrant, also known as black warrant, addressed to the office of the Tihar jail chief, was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora against Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

“This judgement will send a strong message to criminals and nobody will dare to commit such a crime in future,” Mr. Kushwaha said.

All members of the special investigation team (SIT) did their best which resulted in consistent judgement by the court, he added.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was gangraped and brutalised on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a moving bus in south Delhi by the four men, along with two others, before being dumped on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Of the six persons convicted, one allegedly committed suicide in jail and another, a juvenile, was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 6:01:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/execution-of-convicts-will-be-real-tribute-to-her-officer-who-headed-nirbhaya-case-sit/article30508111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY