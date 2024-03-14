GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-Congress MLA and AICC office-bearer Ajay Kapoor joins BJP

A three-time legislator, Mr. Kapoor vowed to work for the ruling party in ensuring Narendra Modi gets a third consecutive term as the country’s Prime Minister

March 14, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
Former Congress MLA Ajay Kapoor presented with a party membership slip from BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde as he joins the party at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on March 13, 2024.

Former Congress MLA Ajay Kapoor presented with a party membership slip from BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde as he joins the party at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress national secretary and former MLA Ajay Kapoor on March 13 quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.

Mr. Kapoor, a former three-time MLA, vowed to work for the ruling party in ensuring Narendra Modi gets a third consecutive term as the country’s Prime Minister. “Modiji is a Yugpurush [great man]. I will work for the BJP tirelessly to make Narendra Modiji the Prime Minister [again],” said Mr. Kapoor.

The newly inducted leader expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda for including him in the party. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji and the BJP National President Shri JP Nadda ji for including me in the Bharatiya Janata Party family,” he added.

Mr. Kapoor won the Assembly election for the first time in 2002 from Govind Nagar seat in Kanpur by over 50,000 votes and again in 2007 from the same seat. In the 2012 Assembly polls, he won from Kidwai Nagar seat. However, in the 2017 assembly polls, Mr. Kapoor lost the Assembly seat to the BJP’s Mahesh Trivedi.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.