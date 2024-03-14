Ex-Congress MLA and AICC office-bearer Ajay Kapoor joins BJP

March 14, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - LUCKNOW

Congress national secretary and former MLA Ajay Kapoor on March 13 quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.

Mr. Kapoor, a former three-time MLA, vowed to work for the ruling party in ensuring Narendra Modi gets a third consecutive term as the country’s Prime Minister. “Modiji is a Yugpurush [great man]. I will work for the BJP tirelessly to make Narendra Modiji the Prime Minister [again],” said Mr. Kapoor.

The newly inducted leader expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda for including him in the party. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji and the BJP National President Shri JP Nadda ji for including me in the Bharatiya Janata Party family,” he added.

Mr. Kapoor won the Assembly election for the first time in 2002 from Govind Nagar seat in Kanpur by over 50,000 votes and again in 2007 from the same seat. In the 2012 Assembly polls, he won from Kidwai Nagar seat. However, in the 2017 assembly polls, Mr. Kapoor lost the Assembly seat to the BJP’s Mahesh Trivedi.