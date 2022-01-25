National

EPFO website glitch continues

Users trying to access the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website continued to face trouble on Tuesday.

A Labour Ministry official said a “module was malfunctioning” and would take till Thursday to fix.

Error messages had been greeting users trying to complete the e-nomination process for their PF accounts for at least five days. The EPFO’s Twitter handle continued to face a barrage of complaints from users unable to access services.

Some users on Twitter said they had been unable to complete the e-filing for months now due to the glitches.

In response to queries by several users on Tuesday, the EPFO tweeted the same reply: “Thanks for sharing/updating us. We are taking the matter with the concerned IT Desk to check the same.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2022 9:54:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/epfo-website-glitch-continues/article38325436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY