National

EoI for Air India in coming few weeks: Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri

The Aviation Ministry is expected to issue expression of interest for Air India in the coming few weeks. | File

The Aviation Ministry is expected to issue expression of interest for Air India in the coming few weeks. | File   | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

more-in

Hardeep Puri said that while his ministry is the nodal ministry for aviation, he was not in charge of disinvestment

Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Tuesday that his ministry will try to issue expression of interest for Air India in the coming few weeks.

Also read | With no buyer in sight, AI fast losing altitude

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Puri said that while his ministry is the nodal ministry for aviation, he was not in charge of disinvestment.

“Air India is a first class airline, but there are no two views that privatisation has to be done. We are not slaves of certain deadlines; we are trying to do it (disinvestment) as quickly as possible,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 2:04:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/eoi-for-air-india-in-coming-few-weeks-aviation-minister-hardeep-puri/article30441658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY