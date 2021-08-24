National

Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Baramulla

Security personnel during an encounter at Sopore in Baramulla district. File photo.   | Photo Credit: PTI

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, August 24, 2021, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late Monday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday as the ultras opened fire on the security forces' positions, the official said.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.


