Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

Security personnel patrol at Khrew area of Pampore in Pulwama district, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, August 21, 2021, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral in the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants there, they said.

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is underway and further details are awaited, they said.


