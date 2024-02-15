GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on the legality of electoral bonds scheme | LIVE UPDATES

While the petitioners argued that the anonymity of electoral bond donations violated citizens’ right to information, the government defended the scheme citing the right to privacy.

February 15, 2024 09:42 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Supreme Court of India, New Delhi.

The Supreme Court of India, New Delhi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court is set to deliver today its verdict on the legality of the electoral bonds scheme which facilitates anonymous donations to political parties

A Constitution Bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra had on November 2 last year reserved its verdict after hearing extensive arguments over a span of three days. 

The scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, introduced money instruments through which companies and individuals in India can donate to political parties anonymously. Consequently, Congress leader Dr. Jaya Thakur, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenged the scheme by contending that it opens the “floodgates” to anonymous political donations thereby infringing upon the voters’ right to information. 

The Union government on the other hand defended the scheme by pointing out that anonymity in political donations is required to ensure that there is no apprehension of retribution from other political parties. It was also argued that the scheme ensures that ‘white’ money is used for political funding through proper banking channels.

During the proceedings, the bench flagged how the ‘selective anonymity’ of the scheme makes it easier for the ruling party to obtain information about the donors of the Opposition parties qua law enforcement agencies. It pointed out how the scheme legitimises kickbacks for parties and creates a ‘complete information blackhole’. 

While concluding the hearing, the bench also directed the Election Commission of India to submit in a sealed cover information on the receipt of electoral bonds by political parties till September 30. 

The bench, however, did not wade into the legal question concerning the passage of the electoral bonds scheme as a Money Bill. It left this issue to be decided by a seven-judge bench.

  • February 15, 2024 09:52
    Which political party received the most donations from electoral bonds?

    As per an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court last year, the BJP has received over Rs. 5,271 crores as donations through electoral bonds, so far (Rs. 5271,97,58,000), while the Congress has received over Rs. 952 crores (Rs. 952,29,56,000).

    Among regional parties, Biju Janata Dal received over Rs 622 crores, while YSR Congress got over Rs. 330 crores (Rs. 330,44,00,000).

  • February 15, 2024 09:49
    BJP got nearly ₹1300 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23, over 7 times what Congress received

    The ruling BJP received nearly ₹1,300 crore through electoral bonds in the 2022-23, which was seven times more than what the Congress got in the same period through the same route. 

  • February 15, 2024 09:48
    54% of BJP’s total income came from electoral bonds

    The ruling party’s total income rose to ₹2,361 crore in 2022-23 from ₹1,917 crore in 2021-22, according to the annual audit report of the BJP made public by the Election Commission. Read more here

    The BJP received ₹1,294.14 crore through electoral bonds, accounting for 54% of its income, while the Congress received significantly less.

  • February 15, 2024 09:47
    Supreme Court flags possibility of electoral bonds being used to trade favours

    A Constitution Bench on October 31 raised the scenario of influential entities covertly setting up persons with verified accounts to purchase electoral bonds for them through the regular banking route in order to curry favour or anonymously enter into a quid pro quo with ruling political parties.

  • February 15, 2024 09:45
    What are the objections raised by the ECI and the RBI against the scheme?

    In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in 2019, the ECI said that electoral bonds would wreck transparency in political funding and invite foreign corporate powers to impact Indian politics.

  • February 15, 2024 09:44
    What is the electoral bonds scheme?

    The legality of the electoral bonds scheme | Explained

    With the Supreme Court set to hear final arguments on the validity of the electoral bonds scheme on October 31, The Hindu looks at the contentious issues surrounding the legality of the scheme

