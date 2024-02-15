February 15, 2024 09:42 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

The Supreme Court is set to deliver today its verdict on the legality of the electoral bonds scheme which facilitates anonymous donations to political parties.

A Constitution Bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra had on November 2 last year reserved its verdict after hearing extensive arguments over a span of three days.

The scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, introduced money instruments through which companies and individuals in India can donate to political parties anonymously. Consequently, Congress leader Dr. Jaya Thakur, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenged the scheme by contending that it opens the “floodgates” to anonymous political donations thereby infringing upon the voters’ right to information.

The Union government on the other hand defended the scheme by pointing out that anonymity in political donations is required to ensure that there is no apprehension of retribution from other political parties. It was also argued that the scheme ensures that ‘white’ money is used for political funding through proper banking channels.

During the proceedings, the bench flagged how the ‘selective anonymity’ of the scheme makes it easier for the ruling party to obtain information about the donors of the Opposition parties qua law enforcement agencies. It pointed out how the scheme legitimises kickbacks for parties and creates a ‘complete information blackhole’.

While concluding the hearing, the bench also directed the Election Commission of India to submit in a sealed cover information on the receipt of electoral bonds by political parties till September 30.

The bench, however, did not wade into the legal question concerning the passage of the electoral bonds scheme as a Money Bill. It left this issue to be decided by a seven-judge bench.

