GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electoral bonds case | Supreme Court upholds right to keep political affiliations private from State intrusion, indirect influences

Supreme Court says lack of privacy about political affiliations will “disproportionately affect” those with non-mainstream views; can disenfranchise voters, subject them to surveillance, facilitate gerrymandering

February 15, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra pronounce the judgement on the petitions challenging the Electoral Bonds Scheme, in New Delhi on February 15, 2024.

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra pronounce the judgement on the petitions challenging the Electoral Bonds Scheme, in New Delhi on February 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The fundamental right to privacy covers information about individual political affiliations, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

In its judgment quashing the electoral bonds scheme, a five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said that the State could misuse information about people’s political beliefs to suppress dissent, to discriminate in giving employment, and even subjecting such people to trolls.

ALSO READ
Why did the Supreme Court strike down the electoral bonds scheme? | Explained

“Forming political beliefs and opinions is the first stage of political expression. Political expression cannot be exercised freely in the absence of privacy,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed. He added that a lack of privacy about political affiliations would “disproportionately affect” people whose views do not match with that of the mainstream.

Supreme Court verdict on electoral bonds | Follow for LIVE updates, political reactions on February 15, 2024

‘Catastrophic’ implications

The court said that the lack of privacy about political affiliations would be “catastrophic” in the context of electoral franchise. Dwelling on the dangers of the State knowing individual political affiliations, Chief Justice Chandrachud said that such knowledge could be used by those in power to disenfranchise voters or put them under “surveillance”.

“A voter database developed through surveillance can identify voting patterns of electors and attempt to interfere with their opinions. For example, data of online purchase history, books bought to indicate the ideological leanings, clothing brands used to indicate social class to which the individual belongs, news consumed or newspapers subscribed, etc can be used to draw on the relative political affiliations. This information can be used to influence their votes,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed.

ALSO READ
We respect SC judgement, but electoral bonds were brought in for transparency, says BJP

Facilitates gerrymandering

On a systemic level, the Chief Justice noted, information on the political affiliations of voters could be used for “gerrymandering”.

“Constituencies can be delimited based on the electoral preferences of voters,” the judgment highlighted.

The content of privacy, the court said, cannot be limited to the choice of a life partner, procreation, and sexuality. Neither is privacy merely defined from the point of view of direct State intrusion.

“Privacy is defined as essential protection for the exercise and development of other freedoms protected by the Constitution, and from direct or indirect influence by both State and non-State actors,” the Chief Justice explained.

Related Topics

laws

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.