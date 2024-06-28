GIFT a SubscriptionGift
6 injured after portion of roof of Delhi airport's T-1 collapses

Besides the roof sheet, the support beams also collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal

Updated - June 28, 2024 07:53 am IST

Published - June 28, 2024 07:52 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A portion of the roof of the Delhi airport collapsed

A portion of the roof of the Delhi airport collapsed | Photo Credit: ANI

Six people were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

They said a search operation is underway to make sure no one else is trapped in the damaged vehicles.

Besides the roof sheet, the support beams also collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials said.

The injured persons have been hospitalised, they said.

Of the six, one was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen, the officials said. Three fire-tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5:30 a.m.

In a post on X, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said that he is personally monitoring the situation and the injured people have been shifted to hospital.

"Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," he said.

