National

Eight political parties pan dilution of labour laws

President Ram Nath Kovind. File

President Ram Nath Kovind. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Write a joint letter to President

Eight political parties have written to President Ramnath Kovind protesting the dilution of labour laws, including extending the daily working hours from eight to twelve in six States, on the pretext of battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The joint letter, signed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D. Raja, CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattarcharya, All-India Forward Bloc general secretary Debabrata Biswas, Revolutionary Socialist Party general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya, RJD MP Manoj Jha, Sharad Yadav’s Lok Jantantrik Party, and president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Thol. Thirumavalavan, said the workers are being treated as slaves.

Also read: U.P. clears ordinance exempting businesses from labour laws

“Reducing them to this status is not merely a violation of the Constitution, but its nullification,” they said.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab have extended the working hours from eight to 12 without amending the Factories Act. The parties said others States are likely to join this list.

Uttar Pradesh has suspended all labour laws, except three, for a period of three years.

The Madhya Pradesh government, similarly, announced a Cabinet decision to exempt all establishments from obligations under all labour laws for a thousand days.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown | Centre urges unions to convince labour to stay, return to work

‘Centre has done little’

“Diluting labour rights seems to be the logic employed by your government at the Centre and by some State governments, rather than concentrating on fighting the pandemic by augmenting our health facilities and protecting our doctors and health workers and taking care of the people’s requirements,” the letter said.

The parties said the Indian economy was already in a tailspin, hurtling towards a recession even before the pandemic. The government has done precious little to help those whose livelihoods were affected, as 14 crore workers have lost their jobs since the lockdown began, they said.

“Surely, you will agree that India cannot have more deaths due to hunger, starvation, poverty and deprivation than those infected by this deadly virus,” stated the memorandum.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 10:41:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/eight-political-parties-pan-dilution-of-labour-laws/article31537821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY