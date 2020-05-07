Coronavirus | Madhya Pradesh pushes working hours from eight to 12 in factories

The Madhya Pradesh has increased the working hours in factories from eight to 12. It has also allowed up to 72 hours in overtime.

Full coverage on coronavirus

“The increased working hours are applicable only if employees are willing to work. And they must be paid for overtime,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, announcing sweeping changes to labour laws. He called the changes pro-worker and investment-friendly.

The newly opened industrial units can organise third-party inspections. They will be exempted from the requirement of keeping registers and inspections. And industries can change shifts at their convenience.

New industries will be exempted from all Sections of the Factories Act, 1948, except for Sections 6, 7, 8, 21-41 (H), 59, 67, 68, 79, 88 and 112. “...we have relaxed the Sections for three months and proposed to the Centre to extend the relaxation for 1,000 days,” Mr. Chouhan said in a live video address from Bhopal.

Also read: On May Day, unions call for job security, reduction in working hours

Mr. Chouhan said the aim was to generate employment opportunities, encourage industrial activities, bring in investments, protect the rights of workers, bring about transparency in the administrative procedures, re-rail industries hit by COVID-19 and convert the challenges of a distressed economy into opportunities.

“Many firms across the world want to relocate now. And we want to invite them here. Industries have been demanding labour reforms for long. The changes, with workers’ rights kept in mind, became necessary as investors were stuck in a web of laws and red-tapism,” Mr. Chouhan said.

Also read: Karnataka too mulls over increasing working hours in industries

The government has said factory registration will be done in a day now, instead of 30 days. “If the official concerned doesn’t give the go-ahead within a day, he will have to pay a fine to the aggrieved firm,” said Mr. Chouhan. And the licence should be renewed after 10 years, instead of a year.

New establishments will be exempted from various provisions of the Industries Disputes Act, 1947, for 1,000 days. Organisations will be able to keep workers in service at their convenience. The Labour Department or the labour court will not interfere in the action taken by industries. “Several issues will be resolved without going to court. We are sending a proposal to the Centre,” he said.

After amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1961, industries employing up to 100 workers will be exempted from it. “This way, workers will cooperate in production with sincerity,” the Public Relations Department said.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown | Centre urges unions to convince labour to stay, return to work

After an ordinance to amend the Madhya Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1982, newly established factories will be exempted from making a contribution of ₹80 for each worker every year to the Labour Welfare Board for the next 1,000 days. They will also be exempted from yearly returns.

Now, shops under the Shops and Establishments Act, 1958, will open from 6 a.m. to midnight. “This will also help to maintain physical distancing...,” said Mr. Chouhan. Organisations employing less than 50 workers would be inspected only after permission was taken from the Labour Commissioner.

Also read: Coronavirus | About 400 million workers in India may sink into poverty: UN report

The State government has proposed to the Centre to change the definition of factories. Those running on electricity and employing at least 20 workers should be registered, against the existing condition of those running on electricity and employing at least 10. And without the use of electricity, the limit should be increased to 40 workers from 20.

After an amendment to the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, contractors employing less than 50 workers will be able to work without registration. A proposal has been sent to the Central government for amendments to this Act, the Public Relations Department said.