Eight Malaysian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat event sent to quarantine from IGI Airport

Eight Malaysian nationals have been sent to quarantine after they were stopped from boarding a special flight to Malaysia at Delhi's IGI airport, an Immigration official said on Sunday.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak | MHA blacklists 960 foreigners for Tablighi ties

It was found that they figured in a list of foreign nationals who attended the religious congregation at the Tablighi Jamaat centre in Nizamuddin. Their credentials are being verified with the Malaysian embassy.

Also read: Explained | Who are the Tablighi Jamaat?

The official said the 8 persons wanted to board a special flight to Malaysia, when they were stopped by Immigration personnel.

In a related development, a Delhi Police official confirmed that 8 Malaysian nationals had been handed over to them by Immigration department. Later, they were sent for medical examination.

"All Malaysian nationals have been shifted to a quarantine centre after their samples were taken by health department", a senior police officer said.