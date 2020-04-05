National

Eight Malaysian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat event sent to quarantine from IGI Airport

Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near the Nizamuddin Markaz, the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi.

Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near the Nizamuddin Markaz, the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

It was found that the 8 persons figured in a list of foreign nationals who attended the religious congregation at the Tablighi Jamaat centre in Nizamuddin.

Eight Malaysian nationals have been sent to quarantine after they were stopped from boarding a special flight to Malaysia at Delhi's IGI airport, an Immigration official said on Sunday.

It was found that they figured in a list of foreign nationals who attended the religious congregation at the Tablighi Jamaat centre in Nizamuddin. Their credentials are being verified with the Malaysian embassy.

The official said the 8 persons wanted to board a special flight to Malaysia, when they were stopped by Immigration personnel.

In a related development, a Delhi Police official confirmed that 8 Malaysian nationals had been handed over to them by Immigration department. Later, they were sent for medical examination.

"All Malaysian nationals have been shifted to a quarantine centre after their samples were taken by health department", a senior police officer said.

