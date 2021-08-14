Efforts on to resolve LAC row, situation under control along LoC: Rajnath

Peace not possible without power, Defence Minister says in address to forces

In Eastern Ladakh, efforts are being made to resolve the differences on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) through dialogue with China while situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir remained under control in the last one year “due to our vigilance and indomitable valour”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

“The process of disengagement has been completed at some places,” Mr. Singh said on the standoff in the customary address to the armed forces on the eve of Independence Day.

On the situation along the LoC, the Minister said, “Ceasefire violations have also come down since February 2021. The infiltration from across the border has stopped due to vigilance of the Armed Forces and para-military forces.”

India and China have recently completed disengagement from Gogra area in Eastern Ladakh, the second area after Pangong Tso.

Indian civilisation has always been peaceful since ancient times, but peace is not possible without power, Mr. Singh said in his address over All India Radio. “If non-violence is our ultimate duty, protecting integrity of the Nation equally important. Therefore, we are ready to sacrifice anything for unity and integrity of the nation.”

Stating that 26 of the 36 Rafale fighter jets contracted from France have been delivered, Mr. Singh said the remaining aircraft will also arrive in India “which will bring qualitative enhancement in the defence capability of our Air Force.”

Talking of the series of indigenisation efforts in defence manufacturing, Mr. Singh referred to the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant which completed its four-day maiden sea voyage on August 8, and said it has been built with more than 76% indigenous material.

Mr. Singh said the Defence Ministry has decided to set up 100 new Sainik Schools and stated, “All these schools will be co-ed which also benefit the daughters of our country and increase their scholarly participation in the defence of the nation.”

On the role played by the armed forces during COVID and natural calamities, Mr. Singh said the main function of the forces is to protect the country from the enemies. “But how can our fighters lie in peace when an invisible biological enemy appears under threat to the nation,” he remarked.

The Armed Forces Medical Service was the first to set up quarantine centres for Indians brought back from corona-affected countries, Mr. Singh noted.

“During the time when the Galwan Valley was in the national media news, the forces peacefully extended a helping hand to the civilians and showed solidarity in the central government’s fight against COVID-19,” he stated.