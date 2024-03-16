GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Editors Guild demands inquiry in death of Mumbai-based journalist

Editors Guild also called upon managements of all news organisations to ensure the well-being of its journalists

March 16, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Editors Guild of India on Saturday urged the management of a daily newspaper in Mumbai to conduct a “fair and transparent” inquiry into the allegations related to the death of journalist Satish Nandgaonkar.

In a statement, the Guild said it was “extremely saddened” to learn about the untimely death of Nandgaonkar and extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“The Guild’s attention has also been drawn to several statements that have been issued in recent days relating to Nandgaonkar’s demise. The Guild urges the management of the concerned news organisation to conduct a fair and transparent inquiry into the allegations,” the statement said.

It said the Guild has always stood for fostering a conducive work environment in every newsroom, and reiterates that relationships among colleagues must be based on fairness and mutual respect.

The Guild said it was working to update the Code of Ethics for working journalists and editors to tackle ever-evolving challenges.

It also called upon management of all news organisations to ensure the well-being of its journalists. “Every journalist deserves a fair hearing and fair play,” the Guild said.

Nandgaonkar passed away in Mumbai on February 28.

