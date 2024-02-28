GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior journalist Satish Nandgaonkar passes away

Nandgaonkar had served in several leading publications through his two decades in journalism and had been an active part of film society activism in Mumbai as well

February 28, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Senior journalist Satish Nandgaonkar, the Chief of Bureau for Hindustan Times.

Senior journalist Satish Nandgaonkar, the Chief of Bureau for Hindustan Times.

Senior journalist Satish Nandgaonkar, the Chief of Bureau for Hindustan Times in Thane and Navi Mumbai regions, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at 53.

Survived by his wife Anjali and son Ahan, Mr. Nandgaonkar had an extensive career, including serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Hindu, Mumbai, from January 2015 to end of 2016.

With over two decades of experience, he worked with several publications such as Mumbai Mirror, The Telegraph, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Independent. He also had a brief stint as a stringer with the Associated Press, and the horizontal portal, Indya.com.

Beyond journalism, he was involved in film society activism and was associated with Mumbai’s oldest surviving film society and film festival, Third Eye Asian Film Festival. Mr. Nandgaonkar was co-founder of the Media Foundation of India, which organised three national-level photo competitions for Indian photojournalists.

In addition to handling the Thane and Navi Mumbai regions, he was covering real estate and aviation. He also handled a range of beats, including crime, law, education, politics, civic issues, cinema, and music.

Friends and colleagues remember him as a “mild-mannered and calm man”.

Related Topics

Mumbai / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.