  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 p.m.

ED uncovers assets worth ₹82.77 crore linked to senior IAS official

 The investigation is based on multiple First Information Reports registered by the State police and vigilance bureau

December 01, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth ₹82.77 crore, including a super speciality hospital and a diagnostic centre in Ranchi, in connection with the money laundering probe against Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal.

Two land parcels located in Ranchi have also been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The investigation is based on multiple First Information Reports registered by the State police and vigilance bureau.

The probe “revealed that proceeds of crime (PoC) generated from the MNREGA scam in the form of commission were deposited in different bank accounts belonging to Pooja Singhal and her relatives. The said PoC was mixed and layered with the other unaccounted money generated by Pooja Singhal, by misusing her official position.”

According to the agency, the funds were deployed as capital and investments for the further generation of illicit income. “By this modus-operandi, Pooja Singhal amassed huge wealth disproportionate to her known source of income and source of funds invested in these immovable properties were primarily from the unaccounted cash profits generated from these PoC,” it said on Thursday.

Ms. Singhal was arrested by the ED on May 11, and a chargesheet filed against her on July 5. Two other accused persons were arrested by the agency in the same case.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / money laundering / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.