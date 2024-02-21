GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED takes custody of one ‘gangster’ in Lawrence Bishnoi case

It is alleged that Chiku is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and is involved in about two dozen criminal cases, including the attack on police police personnel

February 21, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
ED has taken custody of alleged gangster Surender Singh alias Chiku in a money laundering case.

ED has taken custody of alleged gangster Surender Singh alias Chiku in a money laundering case. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has taken the custody of alleged gangster Surender Singh alias Chiku in a money laundering case against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and others.

The accused was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The agency produced him before a special court in Haryana’s Panchkula. The court sent him to the ED custody for five days.

It is alleged that Chiku is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and is involved in about two dozen criminal cases, including the attack on police police personnel.

Several police agencies, including the National Investigation Agency, are probing the crimes committed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and other organised crime syndicates operating in Punjab, Harayana, and other States.

