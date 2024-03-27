GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED summons AAP Goa unit chief in Delhi excise policy case

It is learnt that State unit chief Amit Palekar and a few other party colleagues have been asked to appear before the agency officials in Panjim tomorrow

March 27, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa unit chief Amit Palekar and some of his party colleagues from the State for recording their statements in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

It is learnt that they have been asked to appear before the agency officials in Goa capital Panjim on Thursday. The development comes days after the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED for his alleged role in the case.

Mr. Palekar was the AAP’s chief ministerial face during the 2022 Assembly election in the coastal State. He had recently said that there was no evidence to show that illicit funds were sent to the State for party activities.

The ED has alleged that about ₹45 crore from the “proceeds of crime” of ₹100 crore received from the “South Group” — allegedly involving the now-arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. Kavitha and others — had been sent to Goa for use during the party’s election campaign.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.