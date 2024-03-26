GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea in Delhi High Court seeks to stop Kejriwal from issuing orders while in ED custody

March 26, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A petition was been filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking directions to prevent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from issuing orders while in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, said that the issuance of such orders by Mr. Kejriwal in the Chief Minister’s capacity is “against the legal framework as well as the principle of fair and proper investigation”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested on March 21 in an excise policy case and subsequently remanded in ED custody till March 28 by a Delhi court.

Last week, Mr. Yadav had filed another petition in the High Court seeking the removal of Mr. Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister.

In his latest plea, Mr. Yadav asserted that Mr. Kejriwal has “virtually forfeited his office” and, being in custody, has disabled himself from performing the duties and responsibilities of a public servant.

