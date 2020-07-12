National

ED seeks info on cases against Dubey

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought from the Uttar Pradesh police details of the cases against Vikas Dubey, who was gunned down on Friday, to initiate a money laundering probe.

The agency has also asked for details of the gangster’s properties, who was allegedly involved in the killing of eight police personnel in the intervening night of July 2 and July 3. It is learnt that over 60 criminal cases, including eight involving 15 murders, were filed against Dubey in the past three decades. Among them, seven pertained to attempted murders, and two were under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

