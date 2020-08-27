ED files charge sheet in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against prime accused Brajesh Thakur and others in connection with the money laundering probe in the case of sexual abuse of minor girls at a Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar.
The agency also urged the court to allow confiscation of attached assets worth ₹8.3 crore, which were in the name of the main accused, his family members and other suspects. The properties include 26 land parcels, three vehicles and the balance in 37 bank accounts, apart from investments in mutual funds and insurance policies.
In February, based on the case instituted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a special court had sentenced Thakur and 11 others, including three women, to life imprisonment for the assault of the female inmates. Six others were handed out punishments of up to seven years of jail term.
Thakur was found guilty of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, gang rape, rape and other related offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act.
The shelter home was run by a non-government organisation (NGO), “Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti”, and Thakur controlled its operations.
According to the ED, Thakur's wife, Kumari Asha, was the executive member of Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti. The NGO received huge funds from the government and other sources for the welfare of the inmates.
However, as alleged, the money was diverted for buying properties and for personal use by Thakur and his family members.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath