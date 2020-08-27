ED files charge sheet in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

The agency also urged the court to allow confiscation of attached assets worth ₹8.3 crore, which were in the name of the main accused, his family members and other suspects

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against prime accused Brajesh Thakur and others in connection with the money laundering probe in the case of sexual abuse of minor girls at a Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar.

The agency also urged the court to allow confiscation of attached assets worth ₹8.3 crore, which were in the name of the main accused, his family members and other suspects. The properties include 26 land parcels, three vehicles and the balance in 37 bank accounts, apart from investments in mutual funds and insurance policies.

In February, based on the case instituted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a special court had sentenced Thakur and 11 others, including three women, to life imprisonment for the assault of the female inmates. Six others were handed out punishments of up to seven years of jail term.

Thakur was found guilty of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, gang rape, rape and other related offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The shelter home was run by a non-government organisation (NGO), “Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti”, and Thakur controlled its operations.

According to the ED, Thakur's wife, Kumari Asha, was the executive member of Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti. The NGO received huge funds from the government and other sources for the welfare of the inmates.

However, as alleged, the money was diverted for buying properties and for personal use by Thakur and his family members.