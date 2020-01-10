National

ED attaches Chanda Kochhar, husband’s assets worth ₹78 crore

FILE: ICICI Bank's Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar.

FILE: ICICI Bank's Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar.

The probe is based on an FIR registered by the CBI to probe allegations of quid pro quo in sanctioning loans to the companies of Videocon Group chief Venugopal Dhoot

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹78 crore of former ICICI Bank's CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and that of her husband's companies in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the CBI to probe allegations of quid pro quo in sanctioning loans to the companies of Videocon Group chief Venugopal Dhoot.

It was alleged that Mr. Dhoot paid ₹64 crore to her husband Deepak Kochhar’s company Nupower Renewables Limited (NRL).

The ED had recorded the statements of Ms. Kochhar, Mr. Dhoot and several others involved in the case. In March last, it conducted searches in Mumbai and Aurangabad.

According to the agencies, during Ms. Kochhar's tenure, the bank sanctioned six high-value loans to various Videocon Group companies between June 2009 and October 2011.

As on April 26, 2012, the outstanding against the loan accounts were adjusted as another term loan of Rs.1,730 crore that was sanctioned under the refinance of domestic debt. The accounts were declared non-performing assets in June 2017.

It is alleged that Mr. Dhoot had invested ₹64 crore in NRL through Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), which was also transferred to Pinnacle Energy Trust, another company managed by Mr. Kochhar. The transactions were made through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012.

