Kochhar’s plea devoid of merits, must be dismissed RBI tells HC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the plea filed by Chanda Kochhar, former managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank, challenging the lender’s decision to terminate her from service last year is devoid of merits and may be dismissed.

Senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond, representing the RBI before a Division Bench of Justices Ranjit More and S.P. Tavade, questioned the maintainability of the petition. He argued whether a dispute of payment or remuneration as per Section 35 B of the Banking Regulation Act should become the subject matter of a writ petition, citing the issue as ‘relatively inconsequential.’ He said as per the Act the termination stands valid even if no approval of a statutory body was taken into account.

The RBI, in its affidavit, mentioned that the ‘letter of request’ by ICICI was examined from a regulatory perspective. “RBI has acted in accordance with the statutory provisions and no mala fides or arbitrariness can be attributed to it. While giving regulatory approval for termination of appointment of a managing director, RBI does not sit in judgement over the legality of actions taken by a banking company in pursuance of its contracts with the person concerned. Such actions are for the banking company to justify. RBI does not get involved in Employer-Employee disputes. By no mean, does it act as an arbiter for disputes between the banking company and its employees,” the affidavit read.

Senior counsel Vikram Nankani, appearing for Ms. Kochhar, said the petition has been filed to address the infringement and breach of legal rights of the petitioner. “When the legal rights of a citizen are concerned, writ petitions are valid.”

Ms. Kochhar’s petition is regarding her termination following an interim inquiry that termed her and her husband, Deepak, beneficiaries of fraud. Her title was revoked two months after she had sought early retirement, following which she filed a petition challenging the bank’s decision. The petition was filed on November 20.

ICICI’s counsel Darius Khambata said public law cannot be enforced in a private contractual matter. The matter is posted to be heard on January 13, 2020.