ED arrests one more accused in land-for-job scam case 

November 14, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate | Photo Credit: File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Amit Katyal, the then director of AK Infosystems Private Limited, in connection with the land-for-job scam allegedly involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and others.

The ED probe is based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging that Mr. Prasad, as the then Railway Minister, indulged in corruption in the appointment of Group-D substitutes in the Railways during 2004-2009. “The poor candidates were told to transfer land as bribe in return for jobs in Indian Railways as per the FIR (first information report). The CBI has also filed a chargesheet. AK Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. is one of the accused,” said the ED in a statement released on Monday.

According to the ED, its investigation revealed that Mr. Katyal was the director of AK Infosystems when one of the land parcels from the candidates was acquired by the said company on behalf of Mr. Prasad. Several other land parcels were acquired by Mr. Katyal in the said company in exchange for undue favours by Mr. Prasad.

“After acquiring the lands, shares of the said company were transferred to the family members of Mr. Prasad in 2014,” it alleged.  

