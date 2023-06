June 13, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, said the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake originated about 6 km below the surface due to which tremors were reported from as far away as the Delhi National Capital Region.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.