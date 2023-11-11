HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EAM Jaishankar embarks on 5-day visit to U.K.

“India and the U.K. have a growing bilateral partnership.”

November 11, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday embarked on a five-day visit to the U.K. with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties.

It is expected that preparations for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's possible visit to India in the next few months will figure in his talks in London.

"External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be on an official visit to the United Kingdom from November 11-15," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"India and the U.K. have a growing bilateral partnership. During his visit, the external affairs minister will be holding discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Secretary Sir James Cleverly and will meet several other dignitaries," it said in a statement.

The MEA also referred to the "warm and thriving" relationship between the two sides.

The India-U.K. Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched in 2021 along with the India-U.K. Roadmap 2030 that seeks to expand ties in a range of areas.

"The roadmap is a commitment to a partnership that delivers for both the countries. The external affairs minister's visit will give a new impetus to the friendly ties between the two countries," the MEA said.

Related Topics

United Kingdom

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.