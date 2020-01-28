Drafts broad-based and ill-informed: MEP

Indian-origin Member of European Parliament from the Renew group Dinesh Dhamija said the draft resolutions critical of India were “very broad-based and ill-informed” and had not been cleared by all the members of each grouping tabling a resolution.

Mr. Dhamija, a British businessman who founded the travel service Ebookers, is one of the 108 members in the Renew group at the European Parliament. He told The Hindu that he disagrees with the resolution put forth by the group. The Renew resolution was drafted by 9 MEPs, including Shaffaq Mehmood, who belongs to Mirpur in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. However, unlike another resolution by the European United Left-Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL), the draft authored by the Renew group does not mention the issue of Jammu and Kashmir or the UN Security Council resolutions.

Mr. Dhamija said he worried most that the resolutions were timed to “derail” India-EU relations ahead of the EU-India summit scheduled for March 13. However, he denied government claims that Pakistan and Left-wing parties were behind the decision by six out of seven political groups representing more than four-fifths of the EU Parliament (626 of 751 MEPs) to bring a discussion on India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act to the House.

J&K visit

According to government sources, the spotlight is also on the MEPs who were part of the 23-member group that visited India and Jammu and Kashmir last year. Of the 23 members, at least eight belong to groups that have tabled a resolution on India, including five from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), two from the European People’s Party or Christian Democrats (EPP), and one from the Renew Group. The majority of the delegation belonged to the far-right Identity and Democracy group (I&D), which has not proposed any resolution on India.

Some like Hermann Tertsch, who as Vice-Chair drafted the ECR group’s resolution, explained that once the move for a discussion on the CAA began, the ECR drafted a resolution to “counter the more extreme criticisms of India in other resolutions.” Even so the resolution, which backed India’s sovereignty to pass its laws, includes language to condemn the “brutal crackdown by security forces, resulting in at least two dozen people being killed and many more wounded” among protesters, and says the domestic unrest in India over the CAA has “jeopardised India’s international image and internal stability”. Mr. Tertsch told The Hindu that he had had a “very positive” visit to India last year, but asking questions about human rights abuses anywhere, including in Europe, was “common practice in the EU Parliament.”