Doyen of Indian hospitality PRS Oberoi passes away

A luminary in the hospitality industry, Oberoi's legacy transcends borders, leaving an indelible mark on the global landscape, it added

November 14, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, widely known as the doyen of Indian hospitality, passed away on November 14, leaving behind a rich legacy.

Photo Credit: PTI

Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, widely known as the doyen of Indian hospitality, passed away on November 14, leaving behind a rich legacy.

He was 94.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform the peaceful passing of PRS Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group, earlier today," a statement said.

A luminary in the hospitality industry, Oberoi's legacy transcends borders, leaving an indelible mark on the global landscape, it added.

Oberoi received numerous awards and accolades, including the Padma Vibhushan, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the country in tourism and hospitality.

He was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at ILTM (International Luxury Travel Market), recognizing his exceptional leadership and vision. Oberoi was also presented with the 'Corporate Hotelier of the World' award by HOTELS magazine USA.

The 6th International Hotels Investment Forum in Berlin honoured him with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also the recipient of Forbes India Leadership Awards, Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence, CNBC TV 18 India Business Leader Awards, Business India magazine's Businessman of the Year, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

"As we mourn the loss of a true icon, we also aim to celebrate the extraordinary legacy PRS Oberoi leaves behind. In the coming days, we will share details of our plans to honour and remember him," the statement said.

The cremation ceremony will be held at the Bhagwanti Oberoi Charitable Trust, Oberoi Farm, Kapashera, starting at 4 p.m. on November 14.

"We extend a heartfelt invitation to those who know Oberoi to attend and pay their respects. Additionally, prayers will be held for him at our hotels and the Corporate Office today," the statement said.

PRS Oberoi, popularly known as Biki, was born in New Delhi in 1929.

The son of the late Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi, the founder of The Oberoi Group, was the executive chairman of EIH Ltd for a long time when the group flourished.

