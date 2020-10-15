Dissident Tripura BJP MLAs get no response from Delhi leadership

There is a possibility of Cabinet expansion after Durga Puja to tackle dissidence before local civic polls

Dissident Tripura BJP MLAs, camping in New Delhi for over a week, have reportedly received no response from the party’s top brass on their demand to make changes in the State organisation and Council of Ministers. They have been told to return to the State and work united for the coming civic elections and tribal autonomous district council.

Former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman and Ramprasad Paul have allegedly raised the rebellion against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and took the fight to Delhi. Most of the dissident MLAs are Congress turncoats and apparently find it tough to adjust with the code of behaviour of the saffron party.

After meeting two general secretaries and finally the party’s national president, J.P. Nadda, on Tuesday evening, the dissident leaders made a departure from their stance. Mr. Barman now said he had no differences with Mr. Biplab Kumar Deb.

“The Chief Minister is doing well for the people and development of the State,” Mr. Barman told a news agency. He termed reports on differences within the Tripura BJP ‘cooked-up stories’.

Other dissident leader Mr. Ramprasad Paul distanced himself from the whole controversy. He claimed that he had to attend a programme of an NGO and was of the view that other leaders might have similar personal reasons to be in New Delhi.

Mr. Paul, however, said they could always discuss organisation matters with senior leaders for the betterment of the party.

State BJP president Manik Saha earlier said any attempt to lobby to press demands would amount to breach of discipline. Sources in the BJP on Wednesday said there was a possibility of expanding the Council of Ministers after the Durga Puja to tackle dissidence before local elections.

Four positions in the Cabinet are vacant, and if expanded, the BJP’s coalition partner IPFT will get one ministerial berth.