Diesel price hits new high

Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to ₹11.14 per litre.
Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.
In Delhi, a litre of petrol now comes for ₹80.43 per litre as compared to ₹80.38 earlier. Diesel rates have been increased to ₹80.53 per litre from ₹ 80.40.
Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.
In Mumbai, petrol price went up from ₹87.14 per litre to ₹87.19, while diesel was hiked to ₹78.83 from ₹78.71.
While the diesel rates have been hiked for the 22nd time since June 7, petrol price has been raised on 21 occasions.
There was no change in prices on Sunday.
The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to ₹ 917 for petrol and ₹11.14 in diesel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath