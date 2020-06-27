National

Petrol price up 25 paise, diesel 21 paise

As on June 27, 2020, oil firms have hiked the fuel rates by ₹9.12, ₹11.01 in 3 weeks.

As on June 27, 2020, oil firms have hiked the fuel rates by ₹9.12, ₹11.01 in 3 weeks.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

While diesel rates have been hiked for the 21st straight day, petrol price has been raised on 20 occasions in three weeks.

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in three weeks to ₹9.12 and ₹ 11.01 respectively.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to ₹80.38 per litre from ₹80.13, while diesel rates were increased to ₹80.40 a litre from ₹ 80.19, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Read Editorial: Fleecing fuel users

Rates have been increased across the country but the final retail selling price differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In Mumbai, petrol price went up from ₹86.91 per litre to ₹87.14, while diesel rate was hiked to ₹78.71 from ₹78.51.

While diesel rates have been hiked for the 21st straight day, petrol price has been raised on 20 occasions in three weeks.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to ₹9.12 for petrol and ₹11.01 for diesel.

On June 7, oil companies had restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus during which they adjusted steep excise duty hikes by the government against the fall in benchmark international oil rates.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 10:58:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/petrol-price-up-25-paise-diesel-21-paise/article31929961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY