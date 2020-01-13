National

DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo to replace all unmodified PW engines till May 31

A file photo of an Indigo airline

A file photo of an Indigo airline   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

more-in

The DGCA had told IndiGo to replace the PW engines in 97 A320neo aircraft at all costs by January 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday extended the deadline for IndiGo to replace all 135 unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines from January 31 to May 31, a statement issued by the aviation regulator said.

On November 1, stating that desperate measures were required to put things in order, the DGCA had told IndiGo to replace the PW engines in 97 A320neo aircraft at all costs by January 31.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 2:40:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/dgca-extends-deadline-for-indigo-to-replace-all-unmodified-pw-engines-till-may-31/article30556471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY