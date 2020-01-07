IndiGo flight declares full emergency

An IndiGo aircraft from Bengaluru to Mumbai on Monday declared a full emergency due to pressurisation.

Airport officials said the pilot declared the emergency for flight 6E-6449 at 8.17 p.m. The aircraft, an Airbus 320 Neo fitted with the Pratt and Whitney engine, was allotted stand C30 as a precaution.

Mumbai Air Traffic Control was informed and fire service assistance was deployed. “The aircraft touched down at 8.29 p.m. and vacated Runway 27 using taxiway November- Eight. The captain reported all operations normal and no assistance required,” a Mumbai International Airport Ltd spokesperson said.

A statement from IndiGo said, “IndiGo A320 VT-ITA 6E-6449 operating Bengaluru-Mumbai had an air-system indication caution during flight. The pilot followed the laid down procedure which required him to prioritise the landing at Mumbai. The aircraft is currently being inspected by the maintenance team. This was not a Neo engine-related concern.”

A few passengers however took to social media about not being informed about why an ‘emergency descent’ was declared by the captain and cabin crew scampered to prepare for a safe landing.