Denial of treatment to non-COVID patients: court notice to Centre, Assam

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and the Assam government over alleged denial of proper treatment to non-COVID-19 patients during the peak of the pandemic in the State.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Manish Choudhury gave the government as well as Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Department three weeks to respond after hearing a complaint by Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the 126-member Assembly.

In his August 14 plea, Mr. Saikia said many patients suffered harassment or even died as a result of insistence by various hospitals of producing Corona-related certificates even in cases requiring emergency treatment.

Mr. Saikia contended that many road accident victimsdied along with heart attack and stroke victims in recent months due to the unfair policy adopted by many hospitals of the State.

The plea also stated that many pregnant women have suffered due to this “insistence upon documentary proof of a patient being free of Corona”.

