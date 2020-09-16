Delhi riots chargesheet: CPI(M) activist hold protests in J&K

Activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday held street protests in parts of Jammu & Kashmir against the chargesheet filed against party general secretary Sitaram Yechury by the Delhi police.

CPI(M) activists held protests at Srinagar’s Press Colony, Anantnag, Kulgam and Jammu.

There is a growing pattern of the most blatant abuse of the police and other Central agencies like the CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation], the NIA [National Investigation Agency] and the ED [Enforcement Directorate] to frame prominent opponents and demonise them. The pattern includes slapping of provisions of the draconian National Security Act [NSA], the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA] and the Sedition Act to harass and incarcerate those who vigorously oppose the misuse of powers by the government contrary to that as ordained by the Constitution,” a CPI(M) spokesperson said.

The protesters claimed that the charges against Mr. Yechury, economist Jayati Ghosh, Delhi University professor Apoorvanand, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy “are false”.

“We condemn the false charges against these prominent political leadership, academics, cultural personalities and activists. We demand that their names be withdrawn from the chargesheet immediately,” the spokesperson said.

The CPI(M) activists also highlighted the “deliberate deprivation of 4G mobile internet services” in J&K. It also demanded the unconditional release of all political prisoners who are incarcerated in cases under trumped-up charges since August 5 last year.

“The administration must desist from harassing the youth unnecessarily and stop indiscriminate arrests,” said the spokesperson.