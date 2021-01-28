Delhi Police connived with splinter group: Yechury

He says a splinter group was allowed to deviate from the agreed route

Delhi Police connived with a splinter group of farmers, allowing them to break away from the route agreed upon, and facilitated their entry into Red Fort, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday.

Addressing an online press conference, Mr. Yechury said the violence that unfolded on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor rally was orchestrated to use it as an excuse to repress the movement. There were several questions that emerged from the sequence of events of Tuesday. “Lakhs of farmers were sticking to the agreed route. A splinter group was allowed to deviate from this route. That would not have been possible without active connivance of Delhi Police,” he said.

It was also perplexing, Mr Yechury said, that not only did this group reach Red Fort, but they managed to get access to the ramparts of the Fort. “All those who are familiar with the security measures at the Red Fort know that it is impossible to gain access to the ramparts, since the gate to this portion is kept locked,” he said.

The miscreants who entered Red Fort have had links with the BJP in the past. They were not only allowed to enter, but also leave, Mr Yechury alleged.

He said Tuesday’s events were straight out of the ‘BJP's playbook’. With protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act too, a similar thing was done. “Those who made provocative statements inciting Delhi Riots are roaming free, while Delhi Police have booked the victims,” Mr Yechury said.

The Opposition parties would work towards repeal of the three farm laws. “CPI(M) demands that these laws must be repealed forthwith,” he said.