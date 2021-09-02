Delhi HC’s poser on LS Deputy Speaker election

Post vacant for more than two years in violation of Article 93, says petition

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday gave time to the Centre to give its stand on a petition alleging inaction by Constitutional functionaries in not holding election to the post of the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh clarified “we are not issuing notice” as it asked Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma to “take instructions” on the matter.

Pawan Reley, in his petition, said the post had been vacant for more than two years in violation of Article 93. “It has been 830 days that Deputy Speaker has not been elected.”

“The expression ‘as soon as may be’ under Article 93 cannot, at any stretch of imagination, be extended by the Respondents to the substantial period 2 years and more...any further delay in electing Constitutional office of the Deputy Speaker will breach the collective trust in the Lok Sabha which is founded on the bedrock of the Constitutional trust.”

The High Court will hear the case again on September 30.