Delhi HC asks registry to inform cricketer Dhoni of defamation suit against him by ex-business partners

Justice Prathiba M. Singh, before whom the plaint came up for hearing, was informed that Mr. Dhoni has not been served with the plea by the plaintiffs

January 18, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Mahendra Singh Dhoni. File

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. File | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The Delhi High Court on January 18 asked its registry to inform former Team India cricket captain M.S. Dhoni about filing of a defamation suit against him by his two former business partners.

Plaintiffs and former business partners Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das have approached the High Court seeking a permanent injunction and damages against Mr. Dhoni, several social media platforms and media houses and thereby restraining them from making, publishing, circulating per se defamatory, ex facie false and malicious statements against them.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh, before whom the plaint came up for hearing, was informed that Mr. Dhoni has not been served with the plea by the plaintiffs.

“It is deemed appropriate to direct intimation to defendant no. 1 [Dhoni] of filing of the present suit. Let the registry issue an email to defendant no. 1 at the email address. The intimation be also given at the law firm representing him,” the judge said.

The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on January 29 and asked the plaintiffs to file court fees within a week.

