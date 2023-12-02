HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi excise policy case | ED files charge sheet against Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested in this case by the ED in October

December 02, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. File

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 2 filed a charge sheet against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

The prosecution complaint has been filed before a local court under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also read: AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail in Delhi excise case

ALSO READ
Aam Aadmi Party welcomes court's order to Enforcement Directorate on ensuring safety of Sanjay Singh

This is a supplementary charge sheet in this case as the agency had filed about five such complaints earlier.

Mr. Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested in this case by the ED in October.

The anti-money laundering agency had alleged that an accused businessman Dinesh Arora gave ₹2 crore in cash at the Rajya Sabha MP’s residence in two tranches.The prosecution complaint has been filed before a local court under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also read: AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC against HC order dismissing his plea challenging arrest

Mr. Singh has rebutted the claim.

The AAP MP was arrested by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case and was the second high-profile leader after Manish Sisodia, a former Deputy Chief Minister, to be held in this case.

The AAP that rules Delhi has called the arrests and the case a “political witch-hunt”.

An investigation by the ED has revealed that Arora has given ₹2 crore cash at Mr. Singh’s house on two occasions — ₹1 crore each time — the agency alleged in its remand application.

The period when the cash was allegedly given was between August 2021 and April 2022.

Related Topics

Delhi / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.