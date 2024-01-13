GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi excise policy case | BJP trying to stop Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls: AAP on ED summons

January 13, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attends a press meet. File

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attends a press meet. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP is "misusing" the ED to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, after the probe agency sent its fourth summons to the AAP chief on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Rai questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Mr. Kejriwal, saying it came ahead of his Goa tour from January 18. "The ED should refrain from becoming a political weapon of the BJP," he said.

BJP's aim is to stop me from campaigning in LS election: Kejriwal 

Mr. Rai also alleged that the news of the summons had already been leaked to media before it reached Mr. Kejriwal.

Asked if Mr. Kejriwal would appear before the ED this time, Mr. Rai said they are consulting legal advisors and would act accordingly.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to the Delhi Chief Minister for the fourth time for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been asked to depose before the agency at its headquarters here on January 18.

Aam Aadmi Party / investigation / Delhi

