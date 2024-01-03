Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips third summons by ED

January 03, 2024 09:50 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - New Delhi’

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, skipped the third summon issued by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case and sent a written reply calling the notice illegal, AAP sources said.

Party calls ED’s notice illegal and alleges that the agency’s intention is to arrest Mr. Kejriwal and stop him from election campaigning ahead of Lok Sabha election.

The Aam Aadmi Party asserted that Mr. Kejriwal was ready to cooperate with the agency but claimed that the summons was sent with the intention of arresting him.

“Why has the notice been sent right before elections? The notice is an attempt to stop Kejriwal from campaigning in elections,” the party alleged.

The case against the AAP supremo is based on a First Information Report (FIR) alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The policy was withdrawn after allegations of corruption.

Mr. Kejriwal was summoned on Wednesday for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

This was the third ED notice to Kejriwal, also the AAP’s convener, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.

(With inputs from PTI)