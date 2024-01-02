GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi excise policy | AAP to act according to law over ED summons to Kejriwal, says spokesperson

This is the third notice from the ED to Mr. Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case

January 02, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The AAP will act according to law over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, its chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said on January 2.

The ED has summoned Mr. Kejriwal for questioning in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case on January 3.

Ms. Kakkar was asked during a press conference if Mr. Kejriwal would appear before the ED for questioning. "Our legal team will be better equipped to answer this question. We will act as per the law," she said.

The ED’s summon is the third notice to Mr. Kejriwal, also the AAP’s national convenor, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.

ALSO READ
After a year of turbulence, AAP hopes to draw strength from INDIA bloc to take on BJP

Mr. Kejriwal skipped the ED's earlier summonses, calling those "illegal" and "politically motivated".

