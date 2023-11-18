Let people decide whether I should continue as CM if arrested: Kejriwal 

November 18, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told party workers to begin a door-to-door drive asking people whether he should continue as the CM in the event of his arrest even as he announced the start of AAP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign.

“We have to go to every house and ask the citizens of Delhi what they want. Let this be the beginning of our election campaign,” Mr. Kejriwal said, addressing nearly 5,000 party workers at Thyagaraj Stadium.

“The ED [Enforcement Directorate] is getting ready to arrest me without any proof,” he said. “They [BJP] plan to put me in jail to ensure the failure of AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign. I want to tell them that they might put me in jail, but AAP will still win,” the CM added.

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva termed the CM’s speech “hilarious”, adding that the “half-empty stadium” showed that Mr. Kejriwal had lost touch with his party cadre.

The ED had summoned Mr. Kejriwal for questioning on November 2 in connection with the excise policy case, in which three party leaders — former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, and former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair — are in judicial custody. Former Health Minister Satyendar Jain has also been in jail since May 2022 after being arrested on charges of corruption.

The CM did not appear before the probe agency, writing to them instead and terming the summons to him “unsustainable in law” and “motivated”.

‘Four leaders jailed’

“Four of our leaders are in jail today. They are an inspiration for us. Don’t be scared of going to jail. If Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia leave AAP today, they will be out of jail within 24 hours,” Mr. Kejriwal told party workers.

“The minute people decide to join the BJP, the cases against them vanish,” he said, citing examples of former Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari, now BJP’s Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, and former Congress leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, now the Chief Minister of Assam.

The AAP chief charged the BJP with jailing regional leaders.

“I am not alone in this. They [BJP] have made plans to send West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to jail to be able to win elections in those States,” he added.

‘Not greedy for chair’

Mr. Kejriwal said he is not “greedy for the CM’s chair”.

“I resigned within 49 days of becoming the CM without anyone asking me to do it. The opinion of the people of Delhi is of utmost importance,” he said, referring to his resignation from the post in 2014 after failing to mobilise support for his proposed anti-corruption legislation.

Hitting out at the AAP chief, Mr. Sachdeva said, “Even AAP party workers could not hide their laughter when Kejriwal said he wouldn’t do anything without the approval of the people. Delhi’s residents are asking the CM whether he perpetrated dozens of scams, including the excise policy scam, with their approval.”