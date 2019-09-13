Delhi court dismisses Chidambaram’s plea to surrender in INX Media money laundering case

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a plea by former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking to surrender.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar junked his plea.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told the court that Mr. Chidambaram’s arrest was necessary in the INX Media money laundering case and it would do so at an appropriate time.

Mr. Chidambaram’s counsel had contended that the ED’s submission is mala fide and intended to make him suffer.

Mr. Chidambaram (73) is already in judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the CBI.