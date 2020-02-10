Delhi Assembly elections: Congress rejects exit poll results

A day after voting in Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress on Sunday rejected the exit poll results, most of which predicted little or no change in the party’s fortunes from 2015. The party the result, to be declared on February 11, would “surprise everyone”.
Almost all exit polls predicted no change in the fortunes of the Congress, which had ruled Delhi between 1998 and 2013, but drew a blank in the 2015 election.
“Let others celebrate the exit poll results. I am confident that the results on February 11 will startle everyone,” Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said.
The party’s Delhi president, Subhash Chopra, said all Congress candidates contested with full strength. “There are at least 20 candidates who were involved in keen triangular contests. We reject the exit polls.”
