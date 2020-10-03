Declare dates for Bengal civic polls: BJP

The elections are seen as a litmus test for the TMC and the BJP ahead of the 2021 State polls

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has approached the State Election Commission (SEC) seeking declaration of the dates for elections to 107 municipalities and corporations, which have been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In many cases, elections are due for more than a year. Local bodies are now run by administrators appointed by the government. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is one such case,” the BJP said in its letter to the SEC.

The letter said the “Supreme Court in an order dated September 22, 2020, has sought your opinion on how soon the pending election can be conducted” and “High Court of Calcutta opined that the pending elections should be held as soon as possible”. Referring to the existing provision where the SEC is responsible for the “superintendence, direction and control” and conduct of elections in the State, the letter said there “is a travesty in the Act about the responsibility of fixing the date of elections”.

The letter stated, “While the State government is empowered by the Act to finalise the dates of local body elections, the SEC is obligated to conduct the election and carry out the responsibility of fulfilling the democratic process. But unless the State government initiates the process, the SEC remains a lame duck.”

The party’s attempt to put pressure on the SEC comes after the State is opening up different sectors and the announcement of the Bihar Assembly poll dates. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership has maintained that they are prepared to contest the polls, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, whenever they are held. The elections are seen as a litmus test for the TMC and the BJP ahead of the 2021 State polls.