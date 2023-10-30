HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Death sentence to eight Indians in Qatar: EAM Jaishankar meets family members

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were on Thursday handed down death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance

October 30, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
EAM S. Jaishankar met the family members of eight Indian nationals who were handed down death sentence by a Qatari court. File

EAM S. Jaishankar met the family members of eight Indian nationals who were handed down death sentence by a Qatari court. File | Photo Credit: AFP

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday met the family members of eight Indian nationals who were handed down death sentence by a Qatari court.

Mr. Jaishankar also told the family members that the government attaches highest importance to the case and will continue to make all efforts to secure their release.

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were on Thursday handed down death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance.

India described the ruling as “deeply” shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

“Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families,” Mr. Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

“Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard,” he said.

The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public. In its reaction to the ruling by the Qatari court, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that it is attaching “high importance” to this case and is exploring all legal options.

The charges were filed against the eight Indian navy veterans on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law.

(With agency inputs)

Related Topics

India / Qatar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.