Deadline extended for mandatory health check-up for Central government servants

The deadline for a mandatory annual health check for Central government servants above the age of 40 years has been extended from March 31 to June 30 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The medical test is part of the yearly appraisal process for government employees, and is mandatory for those 40 years and above.

Postponing the medical tests will reduce the strain on hospital infrastructure and medical personnel at a critical time, said the Ministry Additional Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, noting that the Centre employs 50 to 60 lakh people across the country. She added that the move would avoid exposing government employees to infections at hospitals at this time.